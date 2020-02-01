Liberum Capital Cuts On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Price Target to GBX 540

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).

Shares of OTB stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 389.80 ($5.13). 208,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a market capitalization of $511.47 million and a PE ratio of 32.76. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 458.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 431.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001854 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

