Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.109-6.109 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.18 to $1.22 EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,179.01. Insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

