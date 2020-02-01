Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.