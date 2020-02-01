Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 409 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

