Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 94.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $47.59. 5,575,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,762. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

