Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.83).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 305.50 ($4.02). 16,506,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In related news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.