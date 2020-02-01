Legacy Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $57,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 4,374,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

