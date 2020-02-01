Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $224,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. 3,078,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

