Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.64.

NYSE LEA traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.18. 754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,310. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lear by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

