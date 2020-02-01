Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT Raised to $25.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 1,685,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,009 shares of company stock worth $2,829,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Laureate Education by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

