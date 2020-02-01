Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.
Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 1,685,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
