Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 1,685,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

