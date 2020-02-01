Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.07 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

LSTR traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 678,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

