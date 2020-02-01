Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 86,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

