Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $358.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $319.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.14. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

