Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $346.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $319.00. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

