Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $319.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $251.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.