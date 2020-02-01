Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 on Thursday, hitting $298.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.14. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

