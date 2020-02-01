Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 58.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

