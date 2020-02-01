KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.74

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUMBA IRON OR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.