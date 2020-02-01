Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NYSE:KRO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

