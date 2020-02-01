Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000.

NYSEARCA:FUMB remained flat at $$20.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,081. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

