Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $741,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

