Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,985.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000.

HEFA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 709,248 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

