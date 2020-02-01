Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,886 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 183,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,852. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

