Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.57. 15,575,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day moving average of $320.22. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $653.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

