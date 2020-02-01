Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $$15.09 during midday trading on Friday. 2,592,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,910. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

