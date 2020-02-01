Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,456 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 651.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,581 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,074,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,605. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

