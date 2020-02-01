Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

VIS opened at $152.95 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $133.31 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

