Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $100,377,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,842,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.