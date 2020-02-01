Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,845 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after buying an additional 62,555 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $145.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

