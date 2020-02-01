Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,151 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 389,465 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $57.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

