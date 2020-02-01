Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,667,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000.

FTCS stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

