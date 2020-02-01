Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $62,846,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.86. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.