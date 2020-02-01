Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

