Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

