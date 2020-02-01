Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

