Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 320,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,078. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

