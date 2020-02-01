Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €42.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.12 ($54.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

