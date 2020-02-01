Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.75-1.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.742-22.742 billion.

Shares of KMTUY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

KMTUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

