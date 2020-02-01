KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

