Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEX stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

