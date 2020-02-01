Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.22. 291,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $281,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $109,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

