Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

KGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 18,725,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,751. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 2,410,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

