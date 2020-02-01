Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 20,695,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

