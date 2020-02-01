Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $143.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,466. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

