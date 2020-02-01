Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 469,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

