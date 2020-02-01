Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,311,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 983% from the previous session’s volume of 213,363 shares.The stock last traded at $3.07 and had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

