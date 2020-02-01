Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.10 and last traded at $95.66, approximately 3,420,465 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,517,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 93,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.