KeyCorp Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $248.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $263.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

