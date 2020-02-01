Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Down 7.3%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.29, approximately 1,313,888 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 761,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32.
In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 406,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.