Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Down 7.3%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.29, approximately 1,313,888 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 761,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 406,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

